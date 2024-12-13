© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Performance Saturday

Junior Tuesday Musical Club celebrates 100 years with alumni recital

By Nathan Cone
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:55 PM CST
Peter and Thomas Steigerwald
1 of 3  — TMC_PeterSteigerwaldThomasSteigerwald.jpg
Peter and Thomas Steigerwald
Veronica Foreman / Tuesday Musical Club
Eric Thompson and Peter Steigerwald
2 of 3  — TMC_EricThompsonPeter Steigerwald.jpg
Eric Thompson and Peter Steigerwald
Veronica Foreman / Tuesday Musical Club
Thomas Steigerwald, Ken Thompson from MACSA, and Wayne Ching
3 of 3  — TMC_ThomasSteigerwaldKenThompsonWayneChing.jpg
Thomas Steigerwald, Ken Thompson from MACSA, and Wayne Ching
Veronica Foreman / Tuesday Musical Club

San Antonio’s Tuesday Musical Club was founded in 1901, and holds the distinction of being the oldest musical club for women in Texas. In 1924, the club began honoring and mentoring youth performers, and so this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Junior Tuesday Musical Club!

To celebrate, the Tuesday Musical Club on November 10 hosted a special program featuring notable alumni of the Junior Tuesday Musical Club. These are musicians who’ve gone on to become distinguished and accomplished performers and educators.

Wayne Ching
Peter Steigerwald
Thomas Steigerwald
Eric Thompson

PROGRAM:

  • Clara Schumann: Three Romances (Wayne Ching with Yunghsuan Lo)
  • Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in A-flat (Peter Steigerwald)
  • Alexander Scriabin: Sonata No. 5 (Thomas Steigerwald)
  • Gabriel Faure: Violin Sonata in A minor (Eric Thompson with Lynn Ledbetter)
Tags
Performance Saturday ClassicalTuesday Musical Clubpiano
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone