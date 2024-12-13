Junior Tuesday Musical Club celebrates 100 years with alumni recital
1 of 3 — TMC_PeterSteigerwaldThomasSteigerwald.jpg
Peter and Thomas Steigerwald
Veronica Foreman / Tuesday Musical Club
2 of 3 — TMC_EricThompsonPeter Steigerwald.jpg
Eric Thompson and Peter Steigerwald
Veronica Foreman / Tuesday Musical Club
3 of 3 — TMC_ThomasSteigerwaldKenThompsonWayneChing.jpg
Thomas Steigerwald, Ken Thompson from MACSA, and Wayne Ching
Veronica Foreman / Tuesday Musical Club
San Antonio’s Tuesday Musical Club was founded in 1901, and holds the distinction of being the oldest musical club for women in Texas. In 1924, the club began honoring and mentoring youth performers, and so this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Junior Tuesday Musical Club!
To celebrate, the Tuesday Musical Club on November 10 hosted a special program featuring notable alumni of the Junior Tuesday Musical Club. These are musicians who’ve gone on to become distinguished and accomplished performers and educators.
Wayne Ching
Peter Steigerwald
Thomas Steigerwald
Eric Thompson
PROGRAM:
- Clara Schumann: Three Romances (Wayne Ching with Yunghsuan Lo)
- Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in A-flat (Peter Steigerwald)
- Alexander Scriabin: Sonata No. 5 (Thomas Steigerwald)
- Gabriel Faure: Violin Sonata in A minor (Eric Thompson with Lynn Ledbetter)