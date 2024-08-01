Adelante, River City Winds + ten clarinets celebrate National Chamber Music Month

May was National Chamber Music Month, and to celebrate, members of the Adelante Winds performed a concert at Madison Square Presbyterian Church and brought their friends in the River City Winds and Prickly Pear Clarinet Ensemble along for the ride.

The show included magical and nostalgic music from the animated films of Hayao Miyazaki, plus Latin American classics from Heitor Villa-Lobos and Arturo Márquez.

Sabrina Stovall, founder of the Adelante Winds, said the intimate setting of chamber music performance lets musicians really bond with one another.

“You have this responsibility to each other, to really have one another's backs, both musically… and to some extent, once you're together for a while, on a personal level, too,” Stovall said.

PROGRAM:

