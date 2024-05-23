-
Unique among competitions for writing new classical music, the Jack Stone Awards, hosted by Northwest Vista College, is open exclusively to community college students.
Despite pouring rain, the River City Winds stopped by perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM, and spread the word about their team-up concert with Adelante Winds on Saturday, May 18, celebrating National Chamber Music Month with Latin American composers, female composers, and more. Hear music from the "Spider Suite" in this segment!
The Adelante Winds and Prickly Pear Clarinet Ensemble stopped by to preview a great show on May 21 and share news about their summer travels, sharing San Antonio's chamber music in Denver and Italy.