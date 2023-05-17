© 2023 Texas Public Radio
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Celebrating National Chamber Music Month

By Barry Brake
Published May 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
CC_BarryBrake_SabrinaStovall_051723.JPG
Nathan Cone
/
Barry Brake interviews Sabrina Stovall and Tyler Guzman live on KPAC's Classical Connections.

The Adelante Winds and the Prickly Pear Clarinet Ensemble are teaming up to celebrate National Chamber Music Month with a show on Sunday, May 21 at Madison Square Presbyterian Church. The program begins at 7 p.m., and both ensembles will preview material they’ll be taking on the road this summer – to some far-flung destinations!

Prickly Pear will be at the International Clarinet Festival in Denver this July, and the Adelante Winds take up residency in Tuscany this summer which involves coaching both students and adults who want to learn and perform.

Sunday show details and RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adelante-winds-prickly-pear-clarinet-ensemble-celebrate-chamber-music-tickets-637008307997

Classical Connections
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
