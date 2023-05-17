Celebrating National Chamber Music Month

The Adelante Winds and the Prickly Pear Clarinet Ensemble are teaming up to celebrate National Chamber Music Month with a show on Sunday, May 21 at Madison Square Presbyterian Church. The program begins at 7 p.m., and both ensembles will preview material they’ll be taking on the road this summer – to some far-flung destinations!

Prickly Pear will be at the International Clarinet Festival in Denver this July, and the Adelante Winds take up residency in Tuscany this summer which involves coaching both students and adults who want to learn and perform.

Sunday show details and RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adelante-winds-prickly-pear-clarinet-ensemble-celebrate-chamber-music-tickets-637008307997