Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Junior Tuesday Musical Club musicians share how the club inspires them

By Barry Brake
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:44 PM CDT
Ramsey Kitterman, 5th grade, plays music of Scott Joplin live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Ramsey Kitterman, 5th grade, plays music of Scott Joplin live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

The Junior Tuesday Musical Club is now over 100 years old, but continues today to offer young musicians from grades 1-12 opportunities to perform and develop their skills in a supportive setting.

“It's just as much of a social club as it is a way to perform, but it also is a great way to just get your performances in and practice,” said Cameron Weber, an 11-year member of the Jr. TMC.

The group meets the first Saturday of each month, and registration is now open for the upcoming academic year. Email tmcjuniors@gmail.com for more information, or visit https://satmc.org/junior-tuesday-musical-club

PROGRAM:

  • Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag, played by Ramsey Kitterman
  • Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 in D major [excerpt], played by Cameron Weber
  • Robert Schumann: Of Foreign Lands and People, played by Ramsey Kitterman
Cameron Weber plays music of Bach live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Nathan Cone
Cameron Weber plays music of Bach live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
