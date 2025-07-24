Junior Tuesday Musical Club musicians share how the club inspires them

The Junior Tuesday Musical Club is now over 100 years old, but continues today to offer young musicians from grades 1-12 opportunities to perform and develop their skills in a supportive setting.

“It's just as much of a social club as it is a way to perform, but it also is a great way to just get your performances in and practice,” said Cameron Weber, an 11-year member of the Jr. TMC.

The group meets the first Saturday of each month, and registration is now open for the upcoming academic year. Email tmcjuniors@gmail.com for more information, or visit https://satmc.org/junior-tuesday-musical-club

PROGRAM:



Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag, played by Ramsey Kitterman

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 in D major [excerpt], played by Cameron Weber

Robert Schumann: Of Foreign Lands and People, played by Ramsey Kitterman