Junior Tuesday Musical Club musicians share how the club inspires them
The Junior Tuesday Musical Club is now over 100 years old, but continues today to offer young musicians from grades 1-12 opportunities to perform and develop their skills in a supportive setting.
“It's just as much of a social club as it is a way to perform, but it also is a great way to just get your performances in and practice,” said Cameron Weber, an 11-year member of the Jr. TMC.
The group meets the first Saturday of each month, and registration is now open for the upcoming academic year. Email tmcjuniors@gmail.com for more information, or visit https://satmc.org/junior-tuesday-musical-club
PROGRAM:
- Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag, played by Ramsey Kitterman
- Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 in D major [excerpt], played by Cameron Weber
- Robert Schumann: Of Foreign Lands and People, played by Ramsey Kitterman