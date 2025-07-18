See and hear it to believe it: the six-foot theorbo

Soon after Andrew Flory rolled a massive instrument case, he knelt down and opened it as if unlocking a hidden treasure. The over six-foot-long theorbo inside was so impressive, TPR’s Nathan Cone even had to lay down next to it to see how it measured up! (Nathan is taller by a few inches.)

But the sight was nothing compared to the sound of the theorbo, 14 strings, seven of which are fretted like a long guitar, the other seven resonate like the strings of a harp.

Flory explained the theorbo was invented in the late 1500s in Italy, when louder and louder lutes were needed to entertain large gatherings.

Then, “throughout the 17th century, it was the most popular accompaniment instrument for the voice, because it doesn’t really step on any toes, there,” said Flory.

Flory, who lives in Plano, is in South Texas this weekend for two concerts, including a 7:00 p.m. Saturday performance underground in the beautiful Cave Without a Name in Boerne, and a Sunday 4:00 p.m. concert at Mission San Jose. Tickets are online at AndrewFlory.com.

Use the audio player at the top of this page to hear more from Andrew Flory, including performances of “Western Vista” by Olga Amelkina-Vera, and “La Muzette” by Robert de Visée.