Listen to the sounds of the Unheard

Formed in New York, and featuring San Antonio’s Daniel Anastasio on piano, the Unheard-of Ensemble is in San Antonio this week for their annual Collaborative Composition Initiative (CCI), which is really a lot of syllables for new music in new spaces with new faces.

The group brings composers from all around the country who have applied for the program, and those selected write pieces specifically for Unheard-of.

This month, they’ll be performing seven concerts at seven locations from August 8 through the 16th, and taking audio from the gigs to develop an album of surprising, brand-new music.

Of all the shows, one stands out, and that’s a program on August 14 at the McNay Art Museum. The composers working with Unheard-of are all basing their music on sculptures on the museum grounds. It should be interesting; as you look at the sculptures, you hear the music, and then see the sculpture again with new eyes.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

Details:



August 8, 7:30 p.m. at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church

August 9, 7:00 p.m. at Mission San Jose

August 11, 7:00 p.m. at the Agarita Loft

August 13, 7:00 p.m. at Sage Music

August 14, 6:30 p.m. at the McNay Art Museum

August 15, 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd King Lutheran Church

August 16, 8:30 p.m. at Confluence Park

Use the audio player at the top of this page to hear music performed by Unheard-of Ensemble, and an interview live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

