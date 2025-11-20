Five countries in one afternoon, four soloists on one piece

This weekend’s concert by the Heart of Texas Concert Band takes listeners on a Grand European Tour, visiting five capital countries in music, including pieces by Edvard Grieg (Norway), Percy Grainger (England), Franz von Suppe (Austria), and Wolfgang Mozart… in France?

“Mozart went to Paris during one of his long pilgrimages,” explained Mark Rogers, Principal Conductor of the band.

“While he was there, he made the acquaintance of one of the great flute players of the day, and he was commissioned to write a quadruple concerto for four woodwind instruments,” Rogers said.

That music was never performed during Mozart’s lifetime, and to raise money, the composer sold the score, which disappeared for 100 years.

You’ll hear that unique concerto for oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon on the program, this Sunday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at Bennack Concert Hall on the University of the Incarnate Word campus. Admission is free. Details at: https://heartoftexasconcertband.org/