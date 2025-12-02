© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Air Force Band takes their Holiday In Blue concert on tour

By Barry Brake
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:06 PM CST
A saxophone quartet from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West performs live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
A saxophone quartet from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West performs live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

The U.S. Air Force Band of the West is stationed in San Antonio at Lackland Air Force Base, but they get around.

“I went to Qatar, Kazakhstan, among other countries,” SrA Peter Burkholder told us during TPR visit by the Dimensions in Blue Saxophone Quartet. “Places that few people have the opportunity to go… and [I got] to play music for those people, and to be able to connect with them and their culture was just something I’ll never forget.”

The band also travels to places closer to home, including concert stops this month in Katy, Houston, Forney, Dallas, and of course the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, where they’ll present their annual Holiday In Blue concerts on December 9 and 10, with special guests Mariachi Las Alteñas and KSAT newscaster Stephania Jimenez.

Free tickets for all shows at all locations are available at AirForceBands.com.

The saxophone quartet in our studios included SrA Peter Burkholder on alto, along with SSgt Jason Galbraith on tenor sax, A1C Tyler Fruch on soprano sax, and A1C Bryson Vanderwel on baritone sax. Their set live on KPAC includes several familiar holiday tunes like “Sleigh Ride,” “We Three Kings,” and many others. Enjoy the whole set by using the audio player at the top of this page!

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
