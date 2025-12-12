Gurwitz gold medalist returns to San Antonio for recital

Since winning the San Antonio-based Gurwitz International Piano Competition in 2024, Yungyung Guo has been busy. That following July, she received a second-place prize at a competition in New Orleans, and this year, she won second prize at the Hong Kong International Piano Competition, and was also awarded the Maurizio Pollini Prize at the Busoni International Piano Competition. Next year, she'll perform at Teatro La Scala in Italy.

This week, she's back in San Antonio for a recital of solo music, plus collaborative performances with violinist Scott Yoo and cellist Bion Tsang. The free program is presented by Musical Bridges Around the World, and takes place at San Fernando Cathedral on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. Details and reservations are available online at this link.

Guo joined us in our KPAC Performance Studio this week to preview her program, and played three selections for our audience... which means you! Use the audio player at the top of this page to hear the music and her commentary.

