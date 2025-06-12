Shostakovich, teaching, and Trader Joe's: CMI brings young performers to San Antonio to learn with the pros

In the midst of a three-week residency with the Classical Music Institute during their CMI210 Festival, five young performers joined us in the KPAC Performance Studio to share some music, and a little bit of their experiences as part of the CMI’s Teaching Artist Fellows program.

The innovative program brings students from around the country to San Antonio to embed with CMI and professional mentors to both perform as well as to learn about pedagogy and practice teaching through working with even younger student musicians.

“It’s a really great program, because teaching and music education is kind of the way music is spread throughout the world, explained violinist Raunak Kumar, originally from Atlanta. Kumar said CMI in part looks to the pioneering music program from Venezuela, El Sistema, for inspiration. The Teaching Artist Fellows are working with students this summer at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy.

“We’ve worked with a variety of students on where they are in terms of learning music,” said cellist Peter O’Malley. “Some of them had just gotten instruments that morning. I’ve been having an amazing time working with these kids.”

Even during this work-intensive experience, the Teaching Artist Fellows have had a little downtime to become friends and have a little fun.

"We go to Trader Joe's every weekend, which for me has always been an exciting part of my life as an adult!" O'Malley said... only half-joking!

O’Malley, like many of his colleagues, also said he’d love to have a teaching studio alongside a performing career.

Speaking of which, the CMI’s Teaching Artist Fellows will be performing a free concert on Friday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francesco di Paola Church in downtown San Antonio. Located at 205 Piazza Italia, it’s a beautiful setting for their performances of music by Samuel Barber, Ottorino Respighi, Dominick Argento, and more. Hear a preview by using the audio player at the top of this page, and don’t miss these talented performers and educators of the future!