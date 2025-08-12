© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

These harmonica soloists are having a SPAH day in San Antonio

By Barry Brake
Published August 12, 2025 at 11:29 PM CDT
Steve Watne shows off his rare, over-one-foot-long chromatic harmonica.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Steve Watne shows off his rare, over-one-foot-long chromatic harmonica.

This week, 400 harmonica players and vendors are descending on San Antonio for the 62nd annual international harmonica convention, presented by the Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica (SPAH).

The convention includes workshops, musical lectures, new technology (digital harmonicas are a thing!) and a public concert on Wednesday evening featuring classical, folk, blues and eclectic sounds, and a Saturday morning gospel brunch with live music, also open to the public.

To demonstrate the versatility of the instrument and the diversity of harmonica types, we welcomed Tony Eyers, Steve Watne, Mike Runyan and Pam Runyan to our studios to play music by Claude Debussy, Geroge Gershwin, Turlough O’Carolan, and more.

You’ll be amazed at the sounds! Listen to the audio using the player at the top of this page.

More information on SPAH and its convention is online at SPAH.org.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake