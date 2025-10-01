© 2025 Texas Public Radio
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Piano duo performs free concert Friday at noon

By Barry Brake
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:37 PM CDT
SungEun Park and Martin Kesuma perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Barry Brake
/
Texas Public Radio
Every first Friday of the month during the fall and spring, St. John’s Lutheran Church in downtown San Antonio hosts a free classical concert at noon (with free parking!), followed by lunch with your fellow concertgoers. It’s a fun event full of diverse sounds.

This Friday, Oct. 3, the piano duo of SungEun Park and Martin Kesuma, who both work at Texas State University in San Marcos, will perform a program that includes both traditional classical works by Johannes Brahms and Francis Poulenc, as well as surprising new pieces by Hyo Joung Youn and Levi Gunardi.

Details on the First Friday concert series are at: https://stjohnssa.org/music/first-friday-concert-series/

Listen to the duo perform on our Steinway piano by using the audio player at the top of this page.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
