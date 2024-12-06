© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Adelante Winds offer a 'multicultural holiday serenade' that includes ugly sweaters

By Barry Brake
Published December 6, 2024 at 2:40 PM CST
Mika Allison, Sabrina Stovall, Brittany White, and Patrick Dolan from Adelante Winds.
Kevin Barton
Mika Allison, Sabrina Stovall, Brittany White, and Patrick Dolan from Adelante Winds joined.

The Adelante Winds present their annual Holiday Concert this Saturday and Sunday in Austin and San Antonio! The program includes not only great holiday favorites from Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, but fun interactive activities like a photo booth and ugly sweater contest.

The Austin concert takes place on Saturday at 7 p.m. at United Christian Church, and the San Antonio show follows on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Madison Square Presbyterian Church.

Use the audio player at the top of this page to listen to the Adelante Winds perform "God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen."

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
