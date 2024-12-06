Adelante Winds offer a 'multicultural holiday serenade' that includes ugly sweaters

The Adelante Winds present their annual Holiday Concert this Saturday and Sunday in Austin and San Antonio! The program includes not only great holiday favorites from Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, but fun interactive activities like a photo booth and ugly sweater contest.

The Austin concert takes place on Saturday at 7 p.m. at United Christian Church, and the San Antonio show follows on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Madison Square Presbyterian Church.

Use the audio player at the top of this page to listen to the Adelante Winds perform "God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen."