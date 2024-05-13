Celebrating diversity in chamber music

This Saturday, May 18, the Adelante Winds are celebrating National Chamber Music Month with a concert featuring their performance and three guest chamber ensembles, all of whom have programmed a diverse lineup of pieces for the occasion.

“That's one of our mission statements,” explains Sabrina Stovall, bassoonist and founder of the Adelante Winds. “It’s to present music of diverse composers. And this program that we're doing Saturday… definitely, across the board with all the groups. I don't think I've kind of come across a program that's quite that eclectic to have movie music, Latin music, Russian music...”

Stovall says that while she and her fellow players often perform with symphony orchestras, there’s something special, and personal, about chamber music.

“The best part is, you know, you have this responsibility to each other, to really have one another's backs, both musically… and to some extent, once you're together for a while, on a personal level, too.”

The National Chamber Music Month concert takes place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at Madison Square Presbyterian Church, 319 Camden St. Details at adelantewinds.com.

Using the audio player on this page, you can listen to the River City Winds perform two movements of Jenni Brandon’s “Spider Suite,” and more commentary from Sabrina Stovall.