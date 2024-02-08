Hear a new tricolored 'Rhapsody' paired with Gershwin's famous 'Blue'

What does America sound like to you? Is it the wide-open sound of Aaron Copland? The natural beauty evoked in music by William Grant Still? Or the bustling rhythms of jazz? It’s probably all of this, and more.

For their concert on Sept. 10, 2023 in Seguin, the Mid-Texas Symphony performend music by five composers, including the Texas premiere of a new work by Peter Boyer, "Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue."

"It's very sparkly... and inspirational," said the Mid-Texas Symphony's music director, Akiko Fujimoto. "And it's got elements of jazz, as a nod to the Gershwin."

Fujimoto said that pianist Jeffrey Biegel, who brought the piece with him for this concert, commissioned the work from Boyer.

"Jeffrey told me that he was very afraid of the shadow of Gershwin, but I think [Boyer] came up with something very unique and successful of his own."

Biegel has been hard at work, traveling across American with the new 'Rhapsody,' said Fujimoto.

"His goal is to get at least one orchestra from every state in America to play it. And I think he's close! I think he's like down to one state. We had the pleasure and honor of doing the Texas premiere in September."

Listen to both the Gershwin and Boyer piece in this concert using the audio player at the top of this page, or tune in to KPAC 88.3 FM at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 for the broadcast.

Program:

