Musical Bridges brings Holiday Gifts to San Fernando

Originally scheduled for April, 2020, the musical husband-and-wife duo Nikolaas Kende (piano) and Jolente De Maeyer (violin) finally were able to travel to San Antonio this year to perform for Musical Bridges Around the World on Dec. 10, 2023. They were joined at the show by tenor Eric Taylor, a Rice University graduate and Houston Grand Opera performer.

During the concert, Taylor made a beautiful entrance during the concert from the narthex of San Fernando Cathedral, processing forward while singing "Ave Maria." So, apologies that the microphones couldn't capture the same effect—you had to have been there!

Nevertheless, we're sure you'll enjoy Taylor's performance of "Nessun Dorma," "No Puede Ser," and a beautiful arrangement of "Silent Night" by Trinity University graduate Yvonne Freckmann.

Kende and De Maeyer also thrilled the crowd with several bonbons by Fritz Kreisler, and a piece by "the most famous Belgian composer you never heard of," joked Kende. That's Lodewijk Mortelmans, whose "Romanza" is enchanting.

Use the audio player at the top of this story to hear the full program.

Selections performed:

Robert Michaelson Nikolaas Kende and Jolente De Maeyer