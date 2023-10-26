Jiale Li brings his golden touch to San Fernando Cathedral

Jiale Li, gold medalist at The Gurwitz 2020 International Piano Competition, returned to San Antonio in September, 2023 for an evening of keyboard fireworks at San Fernando Cathedral, presented by Musical Bridges Around the World.

The program included music by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Frederic Chopin, and some fiendishly difficult etudes by Franz Liszt that had the packed cathedral roaring with applause. As a beautiful encore, Jiale Li invited his new bride, Wanting Zhao, to join him for a virtuosic take on the old standard, "Tea for Two."

Hear the full recital using the audio link at the top of this page, and learn more about The Gurwitz online at musicalbridges.org/Gurwitz.

Program:

