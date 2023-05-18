© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Performance Saturday

Hear this classical duo's hot show from San Fernando Cathedral

By Nathan Cone
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
On May 7, Musical Bridges Around the World closed their 2022-23 concert season with a hot show at San Fernando Cathedral… and that’s not just a metaphor. The air conditioner in the sanctuary wasn’t working, and so it was a little hot and humid. To combat the heat, the doors were held open, and in this concert recording featuring cellist Boris Andrianov and guitarist Dimitri Illarionov, you may hear the stray sounds of traffic from nearby Commerce Street!

Andrianov and Illarionov titled their program “Expedition” because the show includes music from all over the world, including Mexican, Spanish and Moldavian folk melodies.

A particular highlight is a new work commissioned by the duo, “Air Alert,” by composer Anna Drubich. Most recently, Drubich scored the Oscar-winning documentary “Navalny,” and like that film, “Air Alert” is about the current war in Ukraine.

“You can hear everything [in the music], the bombing,” Illarionov said after the show. “This piece is dedicated to the victims of the war, which we all hate.”

The program includes:

  • Asturias – Isaac Albeniz
  • Sonata in a minor – Antonio Vivaldi (with motorcycle intro!)
  • Air Alert – Anna Drubich
  • Capriccio Arabe – Francisco Tárrega
  • Por Ti Mi Corazon – Manuel Ponce
  • Doina Banatului and Hora Basarablei — folk dances from Moldavia
  • Miniature -- Giya Kancheli
  • Suite: Free Life on Earth – Giovanni Sollima
  • La muerte del ángel – Astor Piazzolla
Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
