Performance Saturday

Gurwitz medalist Leonardo Colafelice returns with a virtuosic program

By Nathan Cone
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT
Musical Bridges Around the World
Leonardo Colafelice performs at San Fernando Cathedral on March 26, 2023.

Pianist Leonardo Colafelice, winner of the bronze medal at the 2020 Gurwitz International Piano Competition in San Antonio, returned to the Alamo City on March 26 for a program called "From Italy with Love."

Performing for Musical Bridges Around the World at San Fernando Cathedral, Colafelice's program leaned heavily on Franz Liszt's operatic paraprhases.

"They are very virtuosic pieces," Colafelice told KPAC's Barry Brake before the show.

"But Liszt, in a certain manner, tried to put a lot of soul, a lot of fantastic themes inside of his virtuosic writing."

The concert also includes music by Claude Debussy, Robert Schumann, and Edvard Grieg.

Musical Bridges Around the World
Leonardo Colafelice listens to the playback with KPAC's Barry Brake.

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
