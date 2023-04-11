Gurwitz medalist Leonardo Colafelice returns with a virtuosic program

Pianist Leonardo Colafelice, winner of the bronze medal at the 2020 Gurwitz International Piano Competition in San Antonio, returned to the Alamo City on March 26 for a program called "From Italy with Love."

Performing for Musical Bridges Around the World at San Fernando Cathedral, Colafelice's program leaned heavily on Franz Liszt's operatic paraprhases.

"They are very virtuosic pieces," Colafelice told KPAC's Barry Brake before the show.

"But Liszt, in a certain manner, tried to put a lot of soul, a lot of fantastic themes inside of his virtuosic writing."

The concert also includes music by Claude Debussy, Robert Schumann, and Edvard Grieg.