Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer unveils Democrats' ambitious legislative agenda

Texas Democrats are preparing an ambitious legislative agenda following their historic victories in the Nov. 3 election, with proposals to expand healthcare, raise wages, make voting easier and repeal the state's private school voucher program.

More than 1,260 bills had been filed by Monday evening, Nov. 9, offering an early indication of the political battles ahead.

San Antonio Democratic state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer is among the lawmakers introducing legislation ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature, which convenes January 12.

Martinez Fischer has filed a proposal to raise Texas' minimum wage to $17 an hour. The current minimum wage is $7.25, unchanged since 2009.

Other Democrats have introduced bills to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, potentially providing health coverage to approximately one million additional Texans.

Proposed legislation would also establish online voter registration, something Texas has historically resisted, and repeal the private school voucher program approved by Republican lawmakers in 2025.

Martinez Fischer is also seeking an independent audit of Operation Lone Star, the state's multibillion-dollar border security initiative. Another proposal would repeal requirements that certain county sheriffs cooperate with federal immigration enforcement authorities.

Democrats will control the Texas House for the first time since 2002, following more than two decades of Republican leadership.

However, Republicans retained their majority in the Texas Senate, potentially blocking many Democratic priorities.

Republican lawmakers are pursuing their own agenda, including proposals to eliminate property taxes and restrict local governments from hiring lobbyists.

The divided Legislature will require bipartisan negotiations to pass major legislation.

Guest:

Trey Martinez-Fischer is the San Antonio Democratic state representative for House District 116.

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