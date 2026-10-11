Democrat Reyna and Republican Martinez seek Texas House District 125

Voters on San Antonio’s West and Northwest sides will choose a new state representative in November as Democrat Adrian Reyna faces Republican Ricardo “Rick” Martinez for Texas House District 125.

Democratic Rep. Ray Lopez’s decision not to seek reelection makes the district an open seat. Reyna won the Democratic nomination in a May runoff, while Martinez secured the Republican nomination in March.

Reyna grew up in the district and has spent 15 years teaching in the San Antonio Independent School District. A teachers’ union leader and VIA Metropolitan Transit board member, he earned degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in educational leadership from Trinity University. He also worked as a legislative aide. His priorities include increasing public school funding, expanding Medicaid and addressing housing and childcare costs.

Martinez is a San Antonio entrepreneur who owns Texas Universal Lighting and other businesses. Born on a U.S. Army installation in Germany, he later attended high school in Corpus Christi and college in Lubbock. His priorities include public safety, affordable healthcare and reducing property taxes, with a long-term goal of eliminating homestead property taxes. He supports school choice with oversight and stronger vocational education.

Martinez had accepted an invitation to come on "The Source" but later reversed himself and declined the invitation.

Early voting runs Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guest:

Adrian Reyna is the Democratic nominee for Texas House District 125.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

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This interview will be recorded live Monday, October 12, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.