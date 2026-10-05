Scientist Kristin Hook faces former baseball star Mark Teixeira for TX-CD21

Democrat Kristin Hook and Republican Mark Teixeira are competing for Texas’ open 21st Congressional District seat, offering contrasting approaches to affordability, immigration and the federal government.

Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy left Congress to run for Texas attorney general rather than seek reelection.

The Republican-led Legislature’s 2025 redistricting shifted the district toward San Antonio, removing its extension into Austin and expanding its reach into Bexar County. The district continues to encompass much of the Hill Country, including communities such as Fredericksburg, Kerrville and Boerne, along with New Braunfels and parts of Hays County.

The changes preserved a substantial Republican advantage. Donald Trump carried the previous district by about 23 percentage points in 2024. Recalculating those presidential votes within the new boundaries gives Trump approximately 60% of the vote and a margin of nearly 22 points over Kamala Harris.

Kristin Hook, a Corpus Christi native and former middle school teacher, earned a doctorate in behavioral biology from Cornell University. She worked at the National Institutes of Health and the Government Accountability Office and served as an oversight investigator for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She was also the district’s Democratic nominee in 2024.

Hook emphasizes lowering housing, health care and child care costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and restoring abortion rights. She supports immigration reform and greater accountability for enforcement agencies.

Teixeira, a former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees first baseman, has endorsements from Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott. He advocates stronger border enforcement, deportations, reduced federal spending and expanded energy production. His platform also supports gun rights, abortion restrictions and congressional term limits.

TPR has reached out to the Mark Teixeira campaign to schedule him for a future date on "The Source."

Guest:

Kristin Hook is the Democratic candidate for Texas Congressional District 21.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.