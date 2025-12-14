How loneliness kills

Social connection is emerging as a core pillar of brain health as clinicians and public-health leaders warn that modern life is quietly thinning out the everyday interactions that keep people mentally and physically resilient.

In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory describing loneliness and social isolation as a significant public-health concern, citing research that links weak social connection to higher risks of depression, anxiety, dementia, cardiovascular disease, and premature death.

Researchers increasingly describe chronic loneliness as a form of persistent stress, activating hormonal and immune pathways that can contribute to inflammation over time—an underappreciated mechanism that may help connect social disconnection to a wide range of diseases, including conditions that affect the brain.

On the other side of the ledger, positive social interaction engages reward and bonding circuits. Studies in neuroscience have shown that oxytocin signaling can modulate social reward through dopamine-related pathways, reinforcing connection-seeking behavior, while broader reviews describe oxytocin’s potential roles in stress coping and inflammatory regulation.

The scale of the health impact is striking. The Surgeon General’s advisory points to evidence that loneliness and social isolation are associated with higher mortality risk, and it highlights research synthesizing many studies finding markedly better survival odds among people with stronger social relationships. More recent federal research has also linked loneliness to higher dementia risk in large-scale analyses.

Experts emphasize that benefits are not limited to extroverts. Introverts may prefer smaller doses of interaction but still gain mood and health benefits, suggesting the goal is not constant socializing, but a sustainable “social diet.” And while digital communication can help, studies generally find face-to-face contact is most strongly associated with well-being, with virtual options serving as imperfect substitutes.

Guest:

Ben Rein, PhD, is an award-winning neuroscientist, chief science officer of the Mind Science Foundation, adjunct lecturer at Stanford University, clinical assistant professor at SUNY Buffalo, and renowned science educator. Dr. Rein’s research focuses on the neuroscience of social interactions, and he also teaches neuroscience to an audience of more than one million social media followers.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This episode will be recorded on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 12:00 p.m.

