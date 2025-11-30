What's next after the passage of Props A and B?

Bexar County voters delivered a less than enthusiastic approval on a funding measure to bring a new $1.3 billion arena to downtown San Antonio.

About 52% of voters supported Proposition B that contributes $311 million to help fund a new NBA basketball arena at Hemisfair. The county funds will come from an increase in hotel and car rental tax receipts.

Simultaneously, Bexar County voters gave a hardy thumbs up to Proposition A which provides $191.8 million to reimagine the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum and surrounding grounds into a year-round stock show and rodeo venue. Prop A passed with 55.91% of the vote.

Now come the next steps in delivering on promises made during the campaign in favor of Props A and B.

When will the capturing of the increased venue and car rental taxes go into effect? There is some uncertainty. It could be as soon as January 1, 2026. The timeline depends on when the county finalizes implementation, including updating tax-collection ordinances, notifying hotels and rental-car businesses, and coordinating with state/federal tax remittances.

Because the new tax revenue must be dedicated to the venue projects by law, the start of tax collection may also hinge on formal “project kickoff” steps by the county and partner entities.

For Prop B’s arena and the overall Project Marvel development, things remain in suspension as the many partners, county, city, and the Spurs organization, begin collaborating on detailed planning, architecture, zoning, land acquisition, environmental studies, permits, and infrastructure.

Also, because the new Spurs arena also involves UT San Antonio and city-owned land, infrastructure, and likely city contributions, the city government must negotiate and approve those pieces.

But Prop A’s “year-round rodeo” development isn’t as complicated. It could move along much faster. However, given previous criticism about past unmet promises of spurring development around the Eastside/Frost Bank Center area, many eyes will be watching for the implied improvements of housing, green space, entertainment, economic growth.

How soon will the county-owned venues at the grounds of the Freeman Coliseum see the needed repairs and upgrades required for the expanded rodeo experience?

The Spurs’ current lease at the Frost Bank Center expires in 2032.

Peter Sakai is the Bexar County Judge.

