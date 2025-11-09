Rep. Castro on federal government shutdown woes

As the federal government deals with a record-setting shutdown, the ripple effects are being felt across airports, anti-hunger programs and on Capitol Hill. The 2025 United States federal government shutdown was triggered when Congress failed to pass appropriations legislation for the 2026 fiscal year. It’s now affecting transportation infrastructure, food-assistance programs and the greater economy.

At major airports, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a plan to reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 of the nation’s busiest markets, citing fatigue and absences among air-traffic controllers who are working without pay. Some of the country’s largest carriers are already adjusting schedules; one agency warns that cuts could rise to 20% if the shutdown continues.

Meanwhile, the country’s largest nutrition-aid program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), faces partial or delayed payments to its 42 million participants. Two federal judges have ordered the United States Department of Agriculture to use contingency funds to continue benefits, but the administration has declined to fully fund November payments and has instructed states to undo steps toward full issuance.

Congress has repeatedly attempted without success to pass a continuing resolution to reopen government. The Senate has rejected the same bill more than a dozen times, while both parties point blame at the other.

Analysts say the converging crises underscore the cost of paralysis in Washington. The travel-industry disruption threatens safety margins in the air-traffic system; the SNAP uncertainty strains food banks, states and low-income households; and the shutdown overall erodes confidence in government efficacy.

On Capitol Hill, some lawmakers say reopening the government is urgent, while others argue that piecemeal fixes won’t solve structural fiscal or policy disagreements.

Absent a breakthrough, travelers may face escalating cancellations and food-insecure Americans may face gaps in assistance, all while Congress remains deadlocked.

Guest:

Joaquin Castro is a U.S. Representative (D) from San Antonio.

