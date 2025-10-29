San Antonio College marks 100 years

San Antonio College is marking its 100th anniversary this year, celebrating a long history intertwined with the city’s growth and evolving educational needs.

It was founded in 1925 as University Junior College under the University of Texas at Austin. It shifted under the San Antonio Independent School District in 1926, and in 1946 became part of the newly created San Antonio Union Junior College District, the predecessor to today’s Alamo Colleges District. Two years later, it adopted its current name, and in 1951, moved to its San Pedro Avenue campus, across the street from San Pedro Park.

Over the past century, San Antonio College has served generations of local students, many of whom were the first in their families to attend college. The school now enrolls more than 20,000 students, offering associate degrees, workforce certificates, and transfer programs in disciplines ranging from liberal arts to healthcare, business, and cybersecurity.

While the college highlights its role in workforce training, some education advocates note that community colleges face ongoing challenges — including funding shortfalls, low completion rates, and the need to balance academic and technical programs.

San Antonio College’s leadership says it is adapting to those realities by expanding partnerships with local employers and universities to help students find clearer, faster paths to stable careers.

As the college looks toward its second century, officials say the focus will remain on access and adaptability. The centennial is being marked with events throughout the year, offering both celebration and reflection on how a century-old institution continues to redefine its place in a changing city.

