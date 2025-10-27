SA Food Bank braces for surge in need

With the federal government shutdown entering its fourth week, the San Antonio Food Bank says it is preparing for a sharp rise in need as November approaches without federal SNAP benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has told states it will not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to cover November SNAP, a decision that could interrupt food assistance for roughly 41–42 million Americans if Congress doesn’t act.

Locally, Food Bank leaders anticipate demand will jump dramatically as families who rely on SNAP turn to pantries. The nonprofit says it will need about 50% more food than usual at the start of November and is prepared to “empty” its warehouse to meet the surge. Meeting that spike would require an additional 12–13 tractor-trailer loads—on top of the roughly 25 loads it already distributes weekly.

The Food Bank, which typically serves about 100,000–105,000 people each week across San Antonio and surrounding counties, has been warning for days that prolonged federal funding lapses would outstrip charitable capacity. Leaders say they expect more federal workers, contractors, and families who use SNAP and WIC to seek emergency groceries if benefits lapse.

The Trump administration argues it must reserve contingency dollars for disasters and other emergencies and says USDA lacks legal authority to repurpose those funds for November SNAP; critics, including anti-hunger groups and some state officials, contend the administration could and should bridge the gap. Several states are exploring or using stopgap state funds but may not be reimbursed.

Private support is ramping up. Texas grocer H-E-B announced $5 million for Feeding Texas food banks and $1 million for Meals on Wheels statewide, part of a broader push to cushion families if federal benefits stall. San Antonio outlets report the Food Bank also needs extra cash to move more food quickly—on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars per week during the shutdown.

Food Bank officials emphasize that charitable networks cannot fully replace SNAP, which delivers far more meals than the emergency food system. Still, they’re expanding distributions, coordinating with partner pantries, and directing families to assistance locations and benefit navigators. Residents who need help—or who can donate or volunteer—can find guidance on the Food Bank’s website.

Eric Cooper is the president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

