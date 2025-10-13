How Texas is the epicenter of book banning

Texas has emerged as the national epicenter of a surge in school book banning, part of a broader, well-funded, and highly organized movement that has accelerated across the United States since 2021.

This movement, driven by conservative political and religious groups, disproportionately targets books featuring LGBTQ+ themes, protagonists of color, and discussions of race and sexuality, which are frequently labeled as "pornographic" or related to "Critical Race Theory."

In response, the Texas Legislature in 2023 passed new laws, notably House Bill 900 (HB 900) and Senate Bill 412, designed to systematize censorship and increase the legal and professional risks for educators, librarians, and book vendors.

HB 900 is formally titled the Restricting Explicit and Adult-Designated Educational Resources (READER) Act and went into effect September 1, 2023.

It regulates library materials sold to, included in, or accessible in public school libraries (and certain classroom/online collections). It requires book vendors (i.e., those who sell library materials to Texas school districts) to assign ratings to books based on whether they are “sexually explicit” or “sexually relevant.”

Several critics including library associations and civil liberties groups argue the law is vague, overbroad, and risks censuring a wide swath of literature (especially works with LGBTQ+ themes, race, sexuality).

A coalition of bookstores and publishing associations sued, arguing that the requirement for vendors to rate every book is unworkable and unconstitutional. In 2024, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals prohibited Texas from enforcing the portions of HB 900 that require vendors to rate materials (i.e. blocked that enforcement) on constitutional grounds.

However, the parts of the law related to library standards (collection development standards, definitions of unacceptable content) have not all been blocked, so some parts may still be in force.

In practice, some school districts have cited HB 900 when removing or restricting books (or even temporarily removing religious texts that were mis-interpreted under the bills language). For instance, a district in Texas briefly removed the full text of the Bible from library shelves citing HB 900 before reversing that decision.

Concurrently, grassroots advocacy groups like the Texas Freedom to Read Project are mobilizing parents and community members, while recent school board elections have seen voters vote out numerous incumbents who championed book-banning policies.

The conflict carries a profound human cost, subjecting librarians to public vilification, termination, and even criminal investigation. For students, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds, the removal of representative literature has a documented negative impact on mental health, fostering feelings of exclusion and invisibility.

The new documentary film, “The Librarians,” explores the surge of book banning efforts across the United States with a partial focus on Texas.

Directed by Kim A. Snyder with Sarah Jessica Parker as executive producer, the documentary spotlights librarians who are resisting waves of book banning in U.S. schools and libraries.

The film follows individuals like Suzette Baker—fired in Texas after refusing to remove books on race—and Amanda Jones, who recounts threats she’s received for defending LGBTQ-themed materials. Through interviews, archival footage, and school board meeting excerpts, the narrative draws connections between local challenges and a broader right wing political agenda.

Guest:

Kim A. Snyder is the director of the documentary “The Librarians.”

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

