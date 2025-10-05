The KIND Shark: Daniel Lubetzky

A star of the ABC television network's "Shark Tank" program will be the keynote speaker during the 2025 San Antonio Startup Week (SASW), Oct. 13 through Oct. 17.

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind Snacks and a graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio, will speak to inspire other new entrepreneurs.

Lubetzky is a native of Mexico but moved to San Antonio during his teen years.

Also, a graduate of Stanford Law School, Lubetzky has received numerous honors for his work as a social entrepreneur and changemaker, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Civility and Compassion, according to a news release.

In 2015 he published the book “Do the KIND Thing: Think Boundlessly, Work Purposefully, Live Passionately.” In it Lubetzky shares the revolutionary principles that have shaped KIND’s business model and led to its success, while offering an unfiltered and intensely personal look into the mind of a pioneering social entrepreneur.

Inspired by his father, who survived the Holocaust thanks to the courageous kindness of strangers, Lubetzky began his career handselling a sun-dried tomato spread made collaboratively by Arabs and Jews in the war-torn Middle East. Despite early setbacks, he never lost his faith in his vision of a “not-only-for-profit” business—one that sold great products and helped to make the world a better place.

Lubetzky will speak with the SASW audience on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

SASW 2025’s theme is "From Deep Roots," and it will celebrate the connections, businesses, and ideas cultivated over the past decade. It will also call on attendees to imagine the next 10 years.

The event also includes panels, workshops, and networking opportunities across downtown San Antonio.

Most programming is free. VIP tickets are available for exclusive events. Learn more or register at sasw.co or follow @sastartup on social media.

Guest:

Daniel Lubetzky is the founder of Kind Snacks and a star of “Shark Tank.”

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Monday, October 6, 2025 at 12:30 p.m.

