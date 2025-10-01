Texans to decide on Prop 14 to fund research on Alzheimer's

On November 4, Texas voters will decide on Proposition 14, a proposed constitutional amendment that would allocate $3 billion from the state’s general revenues over the next decade to establish a Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT) and an accompanying Dementia Prevention and Research Fund.

If passed, the amendment would insert Section 68 into Article III of the Texas Constitution, mandating that the legislature create DPRIT to award grants for research on dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and related disorders; fund prevention programs; and support related infrastructure and administrative oversight.

Advocates argue Texas is facing a growing dementia burden: tens of thousands of households are affected, and long-term care costs are rising. They point to the success of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), which was created by a constitutional amendment in 2007 and has driven cancer research investment in the state.

Proponents contend that dedicating funds specifically for brain-disease research could help retain top scientists, spur new therapies, and reduce Texas’ ultimate health care and societal costs.

Opponents caution that a large upfront transfer of state funds may crowd out other priorities—public education, infrastructure, health services—especially during economic downturns. Some critics also warn of bureaucratic overreach, cost diversion, or lack of guarantees that funds will yield effective treatments.

Comparisons to CPRIT are mixed: while it produced breakthroughs, it has also faced allegations of mismanagement in some grant cycles.

In 2012 CPRIT awarded millions in taxpayer money for grants without proper scientific peer review, leading to criminal investigations and widespread calls for reform and increased oversight of the agency. An $11 million grant to Peloton Therapeutics was at the center of the scandal, resulting in the indictment of CPRIT's chief commercialization officer, Jerald Cobbs, although he was later acquitted.

The controversy led to major changes within CPRIT, including new leadership and stricter ethical protocols, to restore public trust and ensure accountability.

The Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas measure passed the Texas Legislature with bipartisan support.

The ballot language will read: “The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas … and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue.”

Joanne Pike is president and chief executive officer of the Alzheimer's Association, the global leader in Alzheimer's and dementia research, care, support and public policy.

