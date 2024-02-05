Biden's pause on new LNG exports

President Joe Biden announced that he is pausing approval of most new authorizations for liquefied natural gas exports.

The decision is seen as a big win in the effort to take action against the worsening climate change situation. Biden is calling climate change the sole threat to humanity’s existence and says that not even nuclear conflict poses a similar danger.

The administration’s LNG pause was applauded by residents who live near proposed LNG export facilities who say if they are built it will put their health in danger.

But the Texas natural gas industry and others in the energy sector are objecting to the move saying it will cost Texas jobs, hurt the national economy and is a threat to national security.

In a statement Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) said “Biden’s decision to halt new LNG export projects is sure to bolster hostile nations, line the pockets of dictators and increase global emissions. It’s a dangerous move that hurts our allies and helps our adversaries.”

Supporter of the LNG pause counter this and say the energy sector is over-blowing the negative impact of the decision.

The Biden administration points out that the U.S. is already the number one exporter of LNG worldwide—with U.S. LNG exports expected to double by the end of this decade. The pause on new LNG export facilities will not impact the ability of the U.S. to continue supplying LNG to its allies in the near-term. Last year, roughly half of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, and the U.S. has worked with the E.U. to successfully economize consumption and manage its storage to ensure that unprovoked acts of aggression cannot threaten its supply.

Guest:

Tom Gosselin is a staff attorney for the Sierra Club of Texas.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will air on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.