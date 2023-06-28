Inside the Iran protests and the brutal government crackdown

Following the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody, protests have broken out and created a challenge to the conservative ruling regime.

Amini had been arrested by the morality police patrol for allegedly violating Iran's mandatory hijab law by wearing her hijab "improperly" while visiting Tehran from Saqqez. According to eyewitnesses, she had been severely beaten by Guidance Patrol officers, an assertion denied by Iranian authorities.

As of June 2023, the protests are still ongoing and have become one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian government since the 1979 revolution.

The protests have been led by women and young people, and have called for an end to the mandatory hijab law, more social freedom, as well as broader political reforms.

The protests have been met with a brutal and deadly crackdown by the Iranian government, with reports of security forces using tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition to disperse protesters.

Some protestors have been arrested and put on trials that were broadcast on state TV. They were found guilty and later executed by being publicly hanged. Journalists have also been arrested for covering the protests.

On Thursday, June 29, FRONTLINE will exclusively stream a new documentary “Inside the Iranian Uprising.” The film will be available to watch for free on FRONTLINE's YouTube channel, website, and in the PBS App on 6/29 at 7/6c, ahead of its broadcast premiere on PBS later this summer.

Guest:

Sasha Joelle Achilli is the director of the "Frontline" documentary “Inside the Iranian Uprising.”

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, June 28.

