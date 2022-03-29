San Antonio Republican Will Hurd wants to reboot American politics

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Former San Antonio Republican Congressman was once touted as "the future of the GOP," but then he stepped away from public office in 2020.

Hurd says pragmatic idealism is the way forward to meet 21st-century challenges and take on "seismic problems facing a country in crisis."

Now Hurd is back with a political playbook for how to get the gears of democracy unstuck, to revamp the GOP, and to take on "seismic problems facing a country in crisis."

He says the Republican Party needs to present Americans with a "principled vision for the future," elect honest leaders who inspire rather than fearmonger, and prioritize bipartisanship and inclusivity to meet 21st-century challenges.

What are Hurd's suggestions for how to bridge the partisan divide in Congress and across the country, and restore Americans' trust in election outcomes?

What are the biggest challenges facing the U.S. and what is Hurd's plan to address them?

Is Hurd still the future of the Republican Party? Will he run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024?

Guest: Will Hurd, former Republican Congressman and CIA officer, and author of "American Reboot: An Idealist's Guide to Getting Big Things Done"

