The Source: Gospel Music In The Civil Rights Movement 'From Sit-Ins To Resurrection City'

Published January 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST
Courtesy image from the cover of Robert Darden's book "Nothing but Love in Gods Water: Black Sacred Music from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement: Volume 1."

MONDAY on "The Source" — From the spirituals of the southern plantation fields and the soulful chords of black gospel, to the full-throated determination of protest songs demanding social justice and change during the civil rights movement – music helped unite people, forge identities and create art.

Guests:

Watch and listen to tracks featured on this show on "The Source" Youtube channelSan Antonio's annual Dream Week takes place Jan. 6-21, 2017. The city-wide summit of events encourages residents "to participate in an open forum where real-world issues are discussed in a well-balanced manner" to proliferate the teachings and aspirations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

*This show originally aired January 19 , 2017.

