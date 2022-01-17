The Source: Gospel Music In The Civil Rights Movement 'From Sit-Ins To Resurrection City'
MONDAY on "The Source" — From the spirituals of the southern plantation fields and the soulful chords of black gospel, to the full-throated determination of protest songs demanding social justice and change during the civil rights movement – music helped unite people, forge identities and create art.
Guests:
- Robert Darden, journalism professor, founder of the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor University and author of "Nothing But Love in God's Water: Volume 1: Black Sacred Music from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement" and "Nothing But Love in God's Water: Volume 2: Black Sacred Music from Sit-Ins to Resurrection City"
- Kimberlyn Montford, Ph.D., associate professor of Music History and co-director of African American Studies at Trinity University
Watch and listen to tracks featured on this show on "The Source" Youtube channel: San Antonio's annual Dream Week takes place Jan. 6-21, 2017. The city-wide summit of events encourages residents "to participate in an open forum where real-world issues are discussed in a well-balanced manner" to proliferate the teachings and aspirations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
*This show originally aired January 19 , 2017.