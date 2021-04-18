Earth's 'Climate Chaos' Is Already Underway. How Can Humans Prepare And Is There Still Time To Reverse Course?

Global climate change has already had an observable impact on the environment, as scientists predicted it would.

Glaciers have shrunk. Oceans are warming and sea level rise is accelerating. The planet's heat waves are growing longer and more intense. Animal and plant behaviors are shifting in response to environmental changes. Major weather events are increasing in frequency, severity and unpredictability.

In addition to directly harming animals and the places they live, climate change has the potential to wreak havoc on people's livelihoods and communities. How can humans prepare for the tumultuous years ahead? What should you know and do to get ready for what's the come?

And who or what is to blame for climate change? Is it an issue of personal responsibility, or do we need to reframe the narrative?

Who is perpetuating climate change denialism? What are some tactics of climate "inactivists"?

Is it possible to slow or reverse the climate chaos, or is it too late? Is there any reason for climate optimism?

Guests:



"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, April 19.