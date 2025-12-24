Navigating the holiday season's mental health minefield

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Heading into the holiday season, nearly half of the adults surveyed in the American Psychiatric Association's Healthy Minds Poll said they expected the holidays to be more stressful than last year. That’s more than a 10% jump over the 2024 survey.

More than half of those who were worried are grieving someone. Nearly a third were concerned about challenging family dynamics or feeling lonely.

For those who are dealing with family division, whether over politics or something else, San Antonio Chief Mental Health Officer Jessie Higgins advised approaching conversations with curiosity and openness. If a talk becomes tense, Higgins urged gentle redirection. If that doesn't work, "I do think that there is a way that you can remove yourself from the situation," she said.

Many this year are also facing the season with concerns that go beyond challenging families. They're worried about finances — not only theirs, but those of others. There's also the distress associated with families in your neighborhood being separated. International affairs can also feel a bit like a powder keg.

"I think that's such a great demonstration of how much people are carrying under the surface," Higgins said. "We're going about our day. We are living our lives. We're working. We're engaging with our friends and family. We're raising kids. We're taking care of parents. We're taking care of ourselves. And it's almost like you take one or two moments to peel back those layers, and it's all right there; there is a sort of raw feeling."

How do you find seasonal joy in all of that? Higgins suggested connecting with people you care about, as well as spending time building community. Work on projects with loved ones, even if it's just making a meal together or putting together toys. Volunteer at a shelter or a senior center. Go for walks, enjoying the festive scenes all over town. Remember specific good things that happened in 2025 and make some simple yet specific plans for 2026. "It doesn't have to be as focused on all of the struggles or the tension or the comparison or other things that can really find their way into our holidays," Higgins said.

You can hear much more of Bonnie Petrie's conversation with Jessie Higgins on navigating the rest of the year with our mental health intact in this bonus episode of Petrie Dish.

Resources:

If you or someone you know is in crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You can also chat with someone on the website.

In San Antonio, reach out to the Crisis & Substance Use Helpline at 214-223-SAFE (7233).

You can find additional phone numbers for those in crisis on the San Antonio Community Resource Directory website here. SACRD can also connect you with a low or no-cost mental health professional here.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers this tipsheet offering advice on managing mental health during the holidays.

