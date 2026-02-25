© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish

The late-winter deficiency that could be making you sick and miserable

By Bonnie Petrie
Published February 25, 2026 at 3:02 PM CST
Polarised light micrograph of crystals of vitamin D. Magnification x35 at 6x7cm size. It resembles an abstract oil painting, with various shades of blue shot through with yellow and hints of violet.
Science Photo Library/Science Photo Library via Reuter
APA
Polarised light micrograph of crystals of vitamin D. Magnification x35 at 6x7cm size.

Host Bonnie Petrie shares how years of mysterious health struggles — panic attacks, fatigue, pain, and apathy — almost always struck in late winter, leading her to investigate a surprising potential culprit: vitamin D deficiency.

Petrie spoke with Dr. Michael Holick, a leading vitamin D researcher at Boston University, who explains that vitamin D is actually a hormone, not a vitamin, and that it plays a role in everything from bone health and immune function to mood, brain health, and pregnancy outcomes.

With around 90% of Americans deficient in vitamin D by March, Dr. Holick makes the case that most people should be taking a daily supplement, and that doing so could reduce risks for depression, diabetes, respiratory infections, and more.

Guest: Michael F. Holick Ph.D., M.D., is the nation's leading expert on vitamin D. He's the director of both the Vitamin D, Skin and Bone Research Laboratory and the Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Clinical Research Program at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. Holick is a recognized leader in the diagnosis and treatment of EDS and metabolic bone diseases.

