The late-winter deficiency that could be making you sick and miserable

Host Bonnie Petrie shares how years of mysterious health struggles — panic attacks, fatigue, pain, and apathy — almost always struck in late winter, leading her to investigate a surprising potential culprit: vitamin D deficiency.

Petrie spoke with Dr. Michael Holick, a leading vitamin D researcher at Boston University, who explains that vitamin D is actually a hormone, not a vitamin, and that it plays a role in everything from bone health and immune function to mood, brain health, and pregnancy outcomes.

With around 90% of Americans deficient in vitamin D by March, Dr. Holick makes the case that most people should be taking a daily supplement, and that doing so could reduce risks for depression, diabetes, respiratory infections, and more.

Guest: Michael F. Holick Ph.D., M.D., is the nation's leading expert on vitamin D. He's the director of both the Vitamin D, Skin and Bone Research Laboratory and the Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Clinical Research Program at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. Holick is a recognized leader in the diagnosis and treatment of EDS and metabolic bone diseases.

