How an old, rarely prescribed antidepressant was repurposed to treat breast cancer
The idea that there may be medicines already out there, safe and approved by the FDA and just waiting to be found, is tantalizing for scientists, doctors, and patients.
Host Bonnie Petrie speaks with a team of researchers at the University of Texas Health San Antonio Science Center about the story behind their discovery that an old, rarely prescribed antidepressant can be repurposed to treat certain types of breast cancer.
