Texas floods 2026

Residents in the Hill Country shared what they were seeing Thursday morning as flooding continued.

Stuart Gross, the code enforcement officer in Ingram, told Houston Public Media the damage is more significant than the catastrophic July 4 floods that hit the area last year.

“My neighborhood, I've lived there a long, long, long, long time. I've never seen it flood. It flooded today,” Gross said. “It was crazy.”

Former Fredericksburg Mayor Tim Crenwelge also said the flooding is worse than what he experienced last year.

“The water came up, but not at this height,” he said, referring to last year. “It's just unbelievable, but if everybody heeded to the warning signs and got out, I don't think we'll see the deaths. But destruction, it could be there again."

Christian Blood, who lives outside of Kerrville, says the threat of tornadoes prompted him to seek shelter.

“What led me to get my family out of our home and go to a parking garage in Kerrville was multiple late night and/or early morning tornado warnings in Uvalde,” he said.