Play Terry Riley's 'In C' with us on Make Music Day!

Amateur and professional musicians, you’re invited to participate in our 60th anniversary performance of Terry Riley’s landmark composition, “In C” on Friday, June 21. This community performance and recording is part of TPR’s part of Make Music Day, a worldwide celebration of music on the summer solstice!

“In C” consists of 53 short musical phrases that are to be played in order, but any number of times, by any number or combination of instruments. The end result is a swirling, gamelan-like effect that is unlike anything you've heard before. It's the ultimate democratic composition!

If you're a musician, amateur or professional, and would like to take part in our live performance of "In C," please use this link to register. (NOTE: You must be able to read music, and must have your own music stand.)

We will hold a short rehearsal at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 21 in our Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, followed by a recorded “take” that will last anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes.

Join us to create some magic music!

To hear an example of what "In C" sounds like, check out the video below.