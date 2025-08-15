-
Riley’s pioneering piece, which premiered 60 years ago, leaves many decisions up to the performers. It helped launch the movement known as minimalism, but In C itself has also survived and changed.
-
Celebrating the summer solstice, Make Music Day, and the 60th anniversary of Terry Riley's "In C," a group of 30 musicians came together to perform at the TPR studios on June 21, 2024. Hear the ensemble at the link!
-
"In C" was written in 1964 for any number of players, of any instrumentation. If you'd like to take part in our community performance on June 21, read more at the link!
-
The man credited as the father of minimalism is celebrating a big birthday Wednesday. And his influence reaches well beyond classical music.
-
Forty-five years after the debut of Terry Riley's IN C, the composer and his son, guitarist Gyan Riley, talk about performing the minimalist classic together.
-
With peyote rattles, lullabies, wedding music and toy instruments, composer Terry Riley has created a new work for the Kronos Quartet and Chinese lute player Wu Man, which explores the magical area between fantasy and reality.
-
The new CD by minimalist composer Terry Riley is a spiritual and personal journey for the composer. In Atlantis Nath, Riley uses common sounds such as street sounds, his keyboard playing and his voice to take the listener on a journey. Michelle Mercer has a review.