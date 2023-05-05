Think Science: Dementia in South Texas

Texas Public Radio partners with UT Health San Antonio to serve the community at the next Think Science live program, sharing the latest information about the connections between brain and body health and new developments in the fight against dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The event features presentations by experts from UT Health San Antonio and an opportunity for you to ask questions of researchers to learn more about how to stay mentally agile and fit throughout your life.

We’ll be talking about:

Stroke: What are the risk factors for it, including diabetes?

Why do Hispanics have a higher risk for dementia? Is it genetics, environment, lifestyle?

What new treatments are there for dementia — and how can we get them faster?

Leading this presentation will be the founding director of UT Health San Antonio’s Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases, Sudha Seshadri, MD, who also serves as the director of the National Institute on Aging (NIA)-designated South Texas Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, the only such NIA-designated center in Texas.

This live event takes place on Wednesday, June 7 at the Pestana Lecture Hall on the UT Health campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:00 p.m. start time.

UT Health - Pestana Lecture Hall

7703 Floyd Curl Drive

San Antonio, TX

78229

TPR's production of this Think Science event is made possible by San Antonio Water System and Bihl Haus Arts.

Moderator:

Nathan Cone, Texas Public Radio

PANEL:

Dr. Sudha Seshadri completed her M.B.B.S. from the Christian Medical College, Madras University, and her M.D. in internal medicine and D.M. in neurology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. Additionally, she completed a residency in neurology at the Boston University School of Medicine and a fellowship in the neurobiology of aging and Alzheimer’s disease at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center. She previously worked as assistant professor of neurology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and professor of neurology and attending neurologist at the Boston University School of Medicine.

As founding director of the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases, Dr. Seshadri oversees, integrates and coordinates all activities of the Biggs Institute, which will share space in a new Center for Brain Health building with UT Health San Antonio’s Department of Neurology. The neurology department, offering care and research of Parkinson’s disease, ALS and other disorders, is part of the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano School of Medicine.

Dr. Seshadri enjoys a superb reputation in both science and clinical care and is a recognized thought leader in Alzheimer’s disease, having recently co-authored position papers disseminated by the National Academy of Sciences on "Preventing Cognitive Decline and Dementia: A Way Forward," and by the American Heart Association on "Defining Optimal Brain Health in Adults." She has lectured extensively, nationally and internationally on Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and the genetics of stroke and vascular brain injury.

Claudia Satizabal, PhD, is an epidemiologist currently working as an assistant professor at the Biggs Institute at UT Health San Antonio, where she leads the Population Neuroscience Core. Dr. Satizabal’s research focuses on lifestyle and genetic factors contributing to healthy brain aging versus those leading to dementia. In her current work, she is investigating markers to identify persons at risk of dementia before irreversible damage, the role of the gut microbiome on Alzheimer’s disease, and the continuation of a local cohort study (the San Antonio Heart and Mind Study, or SAHMS) to better understand brain aging in our community. She is also actively involved in national and international collaborations to advance dementia research.

