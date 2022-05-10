Think Science: The Future of Meat

Humans have been eating meat for millennia, but in the past half century, the amount of meat consumption has risen dramatically (especially in the U.S.), and with the demand for meat comes environmental impacts such as deforestation, pollution, and the potential for more zoonotic diseases like COVID-19, that jump from animals to humans.

Laboratory and agricultural scientists are trying to address these challenges through a variety of alternatives to mass-produced animal agriculture, from regenerative farming techniques, to plant-based meat substitutes, and even lab-grown, cell-based cutlets that bring the bite without the cow.

At our next Think Science event, we’ll look at the future of meat production and alternatives with folks on the front line of the effort to enjoy our favorite tastes more responsibly.

This will be an online event, live at noon on Friday, May 20. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions of our panelists.

Guests:



Dr. Katie Kam, BioBQ

Lew Moorman, Wholesome Meats

TBA, Morningstar Farms

Moderator: Nathan Cone, TPR

