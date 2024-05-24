Soul of the summer, on-air

The party continues with another episode of Summer Night City On Air: A weekly mini series dedicated to broadcasting the live performances captured at Summer Night City on 89.1 FM KSTX in San Antonio. Tune in live from 7-8pm CST!

Your host Noah Slavin talks about all things SNC, and features exclusive live performances that can’t be found anywhere else. This week, you’ll hear the legendary performances from SA locals Collective Dreams, MC² and the SOUL, Baldemar, Daniel Miller & the Red Roses, and James Orchid. Be sure to tune in and relive the magic of Summer Night City!