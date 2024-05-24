© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Summer Night City Radio

Soul of the summer, on-air

By Noah Slavin
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:49 PM CDT
Miranda McCardle

The party continues with another episode of Summer Night City On Air: A weekly mini series dedicated to broadcasting the live performances captured at Summer Night City on 89.1 FM KSTX in San Antonio. Tune in live from 7-8pm CST!

Your host Noah Slavin talks about all things SNC, and features exclusive live performances that can’t be found anywhere else. This week, you’ll hear the legendary performances from SA locals Collective Dreams, MC² and the SOUL, Baldemar, Daniel Miller & the Red Roses, and James Orchid. Be sure to tune in and relive the magic of Summer Night City!

Tags
Summer Night City Radio Summer Night CityTPR Music
Noah Slavin
Noah Slavin is the Marketing Coordinator at Texas Public Radio.
See stories by Noah Slavin