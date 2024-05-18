The debut episode! Hot sounds from Summer Night City

This Saturday, May 18th kicks off Summer Night City On Air: A weekly mini series dedicated to broadcasting the live performances captured at Summer Night City on Texas Public Radio.

Your hosts, Noah Slavin and Nathan Cone, talk about all things SNC, and feature exclusive live performances that can’t be found anywhere else. This week, you’ll hear the legendary performances from SA locals Brandon Padier & Black Gold (country rock), Bexar Brass (genre bending brass ensemble), and Mr. Funkateer (improv funk and soul), as well as Austin locals El Combo Oscuro (psychedelic cumbia). Be sure to tune in and relive the magic of Summer Night City!

