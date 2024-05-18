© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Summer Night City Radio

The debut episode! Hot sounds from Summer Night City

By Noah Slavin
Published May 18, 2024 at 11:25 AM CDT
Miranda McCardle

This Saturday, May 18th kicks off Summer Night City On Air: A weekly mini series dedicated to broadcasting the live performances captured at Summer Night City on Texas Public Radio.

Your hosts, Noah Slavin and Nathan Cone, talk about all things SNC, and feature exclusive live performances that can’t be found anywhere else. This week, you’ll hear the legendary performances from SA locals Brandon Padier & Black Gold (country rock), Bexar Brass (genre bending brass ensemble), and Mr. Funkateer (improv funk and soul), as well as Austin locals El Combo Oscuro (psychedelic cumbia). Be sure to tune in and relive the magic of Summer Night City!

Summer Night City Radio TPR MusicSummer Night City
Noah Slavin
Noah Slavin is the Marketing Coordinator at Texas Public Radio.
