Christopher Guzman, Distinguished MACSA Alum, returns for recital

Pianist Christopher Guzman grew up in Texas and is now a sought-after soloist and educator, so it was a treat to hear him perform live in the intimate space of TPR’s Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater on Saturday, May 10.

The program was a homecoming both to Texas, but also to Musical Arts Center of San Antonio, where Guzman studied during the 1990s. Kenneth Thompson, MACSA’s founder, first met Guzman when he was an 11-year-old student, and in 1999, MACSA honored Guzman with their first ever Artist Award.

“It’s been a delight to know him over the years, and watch him develop in his career,” Thompson said before the performance.

Guzman opened the program with two pieces inspired by classic artworks by Frederic Raphael and Francisco Goya, and also included several of Béla Bartók’s “Bagatelles,” short, often humorous piano pieces inspired by the composer’s Hungarian heritage.

PROGRAM:



Franz Liszt: “Sposalizio” from Years of Pilgrimage

Enrique Granados: “Los Requiebros” from Goyescas

Béla Bartók: Bagatelles, Op. 6