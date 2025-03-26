Flash, drama, power! Nothing stops the Poiesis Quartet (not even a broken string)

Picture this: you’re a violinist, and nearly to the end of a very intense piece of music, when… SNAP!

A string breaks on your instrument.

Violinist Sarah Ma—like a boss—dashed off stage, and two minutes later, was back with her colleagues in the Poiesis Quartet to finish out the string quartet by Brian Raphael Nabors.

On this edition of Performance Saturday, hear a stitched-up version of that piece, along with quartets by Johannes Brahms and Béla Bartók that were the first things the Poiesis Quartet worked on together when they formed at Oberlin Conservatory in the fall of 2022.

The group’s name, “Poiesis,” is taken from a Greek word meaning “to make,” especially when creating something brand new. It’s a perfect way to describe the Poiesis sound and attitude, bringing a stunningly original new feel (and look, by way of some flashy fashion!) to the chamber music scene.

Enjoy their full performance, recorded on March 2, 2025 by using the audio player at the top of this page. The concert was presented by the San Antonio Chamber Music Society.

PROGRAM:

