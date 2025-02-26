Wu Man and the Verona Quartet perform music to evoke 'home'

Last fall, the San Antonio Chamber Music Society presented a concert that was a beautiful confluence of cultures across time, featuring music from Europe, America, and Asia.

Master pipa player Wu Han joined the Verona Quartet for a program called "Goin' Home."

As violinist Jonathan Ong explained from the stage, the concert was "a celebration about where is home, what is home, [and] searching for those things that make you nostalgic for home."

Use the audio player at the top of this page to enjoy the full concert!

PROGRAM:



Antonín Dvořák: Goin' Home

John Dowland: Lachrimae, or Seven Tears

John Dowland: The Earle of Essex Galliard

Wu Man: Glimpses of Muqam

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Selections from 'Miniatures on Georgian Folk Themes'

Luigi Boccherini: Introduction and Fandango

Wang Huiran: Dance of the Yi People

Zhao Jiping & Zhao Lin: Red Lantern, for Pipa and String Quartet