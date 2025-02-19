Old friends, new trio

Violinist Joseph Lin, cellist Raman Ramakrishnan, and pianist Daniel Anastasio have a shared background at Cornell and Harvard Universities, and recently reunited to form the 3Esprit Trio, debuting right here in San Antonio.

The concert on January 26, 2025 was part of the San Antonio Chamber Music Society’s series, and featured two mammoth trios on the program, by Ludwig van Beethoven and Antonín Dvořák.

Anastasio called the Beethoven trio, “exciting, full of life, and bubbly,” a contrast with the program’s anchor, Dvořák’s Piano Trio No. 3, an epic piece of music which he said is more “brooding and dramatic.”

The show also includes a rare performance of a duo for violin and cello by Zoltán Kodály.

